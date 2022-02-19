Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $371.57 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

