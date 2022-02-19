Stealth (XST) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,429.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013870 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.