Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

