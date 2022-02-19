Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,754 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Doximity stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,195.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

