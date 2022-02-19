Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 13,723 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

