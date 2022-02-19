Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,889,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 25.8% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EchoStar by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 577,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 243,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.