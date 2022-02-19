SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,315,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,853,599 shares.The stock last traded at $177.21 and had previously closed at $174.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.