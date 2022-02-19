Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.32

Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 8729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLT. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

