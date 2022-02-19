Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 124,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 952,731 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

In other Rover Group news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

