Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.94

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$40.94 and last traded at C$41.06, with a volume of 24391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.