Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Expands By 35.2%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE CHT opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.