Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells $21,740.00 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $21,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $23,533.55.

On Monday, January 31st, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05.

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80.

ZY stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

