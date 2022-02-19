UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $84.95 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.
Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
