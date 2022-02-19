CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 1,092,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DOCRF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. CloudMD Software & Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Separately, reduced their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

