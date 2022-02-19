Ahn Luis Von Sells 600 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

