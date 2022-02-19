Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 768,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.2 days.

ETTYF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

