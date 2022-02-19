Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 98,759 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,759 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.11% of Ferrari worth $430,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.75. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.