Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 100712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

