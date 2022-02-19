Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 100712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
Several research firms recently commented on ATI. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.
Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter.
About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
