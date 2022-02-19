Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Decreases By 16.2%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of FRHHF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Freshii has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

