Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. Cognex has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

