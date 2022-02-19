LPL Financial LLC Acquires 77,979 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $75,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

