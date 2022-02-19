LPL Financial LLC Purchases 287,977 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,977 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $55,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

