Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,169.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after buying an additional 451,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXPI stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.