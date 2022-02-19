Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS opened at $186.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $173.88 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.