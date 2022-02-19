Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

