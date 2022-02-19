Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.39 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $214.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

