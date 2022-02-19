Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 791.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRQDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

