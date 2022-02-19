LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.17 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $52,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

