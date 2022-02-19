NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.90.

NICE stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

