2,267 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $698,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $51.75 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

