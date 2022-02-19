Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.61 on May 12th

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 194 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.30. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

MONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.72) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.90).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

