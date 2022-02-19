Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.85.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

