Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

CIM stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

