Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

