Insider Selling: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Major Shareholder Sells 1,848,446 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 22nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $13,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

