Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
