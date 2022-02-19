General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Julian G. Blissett Sells 21,742 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.