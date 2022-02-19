Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott Sells 18,100 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.