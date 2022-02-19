Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

