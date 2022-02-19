Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,340 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 101,927 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

