Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,677 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of Chemed worth $36,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $459.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.67.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.