Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $37,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

