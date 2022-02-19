Royal Bank of Canada Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.84% of RLI worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of RLI opened at $98.85 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.