Morgan Stanley Has $84.96 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Yum China worth $84,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.