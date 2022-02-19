Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $39,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $203.58 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

