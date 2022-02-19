Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.95.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

