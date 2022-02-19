Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

