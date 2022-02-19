Millennium Management LLC Buys 85,521 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 378.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,521 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $38,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Moody’s by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $323.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average of $374.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

