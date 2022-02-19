DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.