Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

